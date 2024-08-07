Mamelodi street vendor killer sentenced to life in prison

Prince Chauke sentenced to life for murdering and robbing fellow vendor Mamatlou Mashiloane in Cullinan.

A 33-year-old man from Cullinan, Gauteng, has been sentenced to life for the premeditated murder and robbery of a female street vendor from Mamelodi.

The Pretoria High Court sentenced Prince Hlangoma Chauke to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of Mamatlou Salome Mashiloane and 15 years of direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Victim and accused both street vendors in Mamelodi

Mashiloane and Chauke were both street vendors in Mamelodi, where the accused sold cigarettes on the streets.

According to National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Mashiloane had gone with Chauke to his home on 9 December 2021, under the impression that he wanted her to view the furniture that he was selling.

“On arrival at his residence, Chauke robbed the deceased of her phone, money worth R8000, and her vehicle, a Nissan NP200, killed her, and dumped her body in a veld in Hartbeespoort. On the same day, Chauke used the vehicle to transport his children to Limpopo, where he later sold the vehicle,” Mahanjana said.

The murderer was arrested on 4 February 2022, after the man who bought the car reported him to the police.

‘No remorse for the crimes’

In court, Chauke pleaded not guilty to the charges, but state prosecutor Advocate Eric Sihlangu argued that he showed no remorse for the crimes he committed and that he was convicted of serious offences that are highly prevalent in court.

Sihlangu also argues that Chauke knew Mashiloane; she trusted him, and he abused that trust when he carefully planned to kill and rob her.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Rochelle Francis-Subbiah agreed that Chauke showed no remorse and that he abused Mashiloane’s trust.

“She added that these crimes have elements of violence and aggression that result in long-lasting emotional and psychological trauma, and in this case, the deceased lost her life, and her children and family members suffered a great loss,” Mahanjana said.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.