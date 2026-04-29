Man jailed for extortion in Bedfordview murder plot scam

Ndumiso Bhengu appeared in the Germiston Regional Court on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

An East Rand man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of extortion in a Bedfordview matter that involved extortion and a murder plot.

Ndumiso Bhengu appeared in the Germiston Regional Court on Tuesday, where the sentence was handed down.

In January 2025, Bhengu falsely claimed he had evidence of a plot to murder a complainant and demanded money for a recording of the crime.

Extortion

The victim, fearing for her life, paid R2 500 in cash before Bhengu vanished. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Crime Against the State unit, which launched an intelligence‑driven operation in the Vaal, leading to Bhengu’s arrest on 28 January 2025.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Bhengu remained behind bars throughout the trial.

“This conviction and sentencing emanates from a 2025 case where it was alleged that around January 2025, the accused Ndumiso Bhengu, contacted the complainant and falsely informed her that he had been approached by one of her colleagues to arrange her murder. He further claimed to be in possession of a recording as proof of this alleged conspiracy.

“Bhengu then demanded an amount of R5 000 from the complainant in exchange for the said recording. Fearing for her safety, the complainant made an initial cash send payment of R2 500,” Mogale said.

Arrest

Mogale said that after receiving the payment, Bhengu ceased all communication and could not be reached.

“During the arrest, various items which were subsequently confirmed to be linked to the commission of the offence and were secured as evidence, were seized.

“Bhengu appeared for the first time at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on 30 January 2025, where he was formally charged, and his bail was successfully opposed. He remained in custody throughout the court proceedings,” Mogale said.

Mogale said investigations are continuing.