Man sentenced to 15 years for murder in love triangle dispute

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of a 56-year-old man in what the court described as a love triangle dispute.

The Giyani Regional Court on Monday, 8 September 2025, sentenced Maboti Valoyi for the murder of Eddy Ritshuri.

The case stemmed from a fatal confrontation in January 2024.

Fatal confrontation at Dengeza, A village

The incident took place on the evening of 28 January 2024 about 11pm when Valoyi confronted Ritshuri, who was in the company of a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that jealousy drove the accused’s actions.

“Driven by jealousy, the accused forcefully took the woman away and threatened to assault her,” Ledwaba said.

Ritshuri followed in an attempt to rescue the woman. However, during the confrontation that ensued, Valoyi stabbed him with a sharp object.

Victim dies at clinic

The victim collapsed on the scene between a local tavern and the church at Dengeza A village.

According to Ledwaba, a passerby later discovered him.

Community members rushed Ritshuri to a nearby clinic. He succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Swift arrest and court proceedings

Police opened a murder case following the incident.

“Police opened a case of murder at Giyani police station and the investigation was assigned to Detective Sergeant Tshamiseka Jeffrey Maluleke, who swiftly arrested the accused the following day,” Ledwaba said.

Bail was initially opposed when Valoyi appeared in court. However, he was later released in July 2024.

Ledwaba said that the Giyani Regional Court found the accused guilty on 20 August 2025.

His bail was forfeited at that time. The court handed down the 15-year sentence on Monday.

Police commissioner welcomes sentence

Provincial police commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence.

She applauded the investigating officer for ensuring justice for the victim.

Hadebe also condemned acts of violence stemming from relationship-related disputes.

