Eastern Cape police launch manhunt after triple murder in Gqeberha

Two women and a child were killed in the shooting.

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a triple murder in the Eastern Cape in Gqeberha.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Monday at about 8.40pm in Kwazakhele.

Triple murder

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the motive for the incident is still unclear and that investigations are continuing.

“A detective team from the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is up on their heels in tracing suspects responsible for a shooting that claimed the lives of two women, aged 40 and 65 years, and a nine-year-old girl.

Gunshots

Mawisa said South African Police Service (Saps) in Kwazakhele were summoned to a shooting incident at Malibale Street, Soweto on Sea.

“On their arrival, they received information from the community members that they had heard gunshots being fired, and after the gunshots, the community members found the bodies of the two women and one child inside the house and alerted the police.

“Three victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” Mawisa said.

Manhunt

Mawisa added that detectives are investigating three counts of murder.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“Police will stamp their authority in ensuring that those involved are apprehended. They will leave no stone unturned without apprehending suspects and confiscating any weapon used in the commission of a crime,” Mawisa said

Appeal for information

Mawisa appealed to anyone who can assist with information relating to the murder investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071 352 4706 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or submit a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

He said the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin officially identify them.

