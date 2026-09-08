Gauteng expands free Wi‑Fi, digital skills and smart safety

Technology is also playing an increasingly important role in crime prevention and community safety.

Gauteng is fast‑tracking its digital revolution, with the Department of e‑Government reporting strides in expanding connectivity, rolling out new e‑services, and using technology to build safer, smarter communities.

Presenting the department’s 2025/26 Annual Report in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini said Gauteng continues to make steady progress towards becoming a smart, digitally connected and inclusive province.

‘Connecting people’

Dhlamini said technology is changing lives across Gauteng.

“We are connecting people to opportunities, making government services easier to access and equipping residents with the digital skills they need to succeed in the modern economy,” said Dhlamini.

Public Wi-Fi

According to the department, over the past year it has rolled out 96 public Wi-Fi hotspots at schools, libraries, hospitals, clinics, hostels, and driving licence testing centres, giving residents access to up to 500 MB of free internet daily.

Dhlamini said the Gauteng Provincial Network also continued to expand, connecting more government facilities and maintaining a 99% network uptime, helping ensure uninterrupted access to digital services.

“Reliable broadband creates smarter schools, strengthens healthcare services and enables more responsive government institutions. It opens doors to education, business opportunities and economic growth while ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age,” said MEC Dhlamini.

Digital skills

The department’s spokesperson, Sithembiso Ndlovu, said building a digitally capable Gauteng “remains a key priority.”

During the reporting period, 6,461 government employees received digital skills training, while 14 085 young people participated in ICT and technology skills programmes designed to prepare them for future careers.

Crime prevention

According to Dhlamini, technology is also playing an increasingly important role in crime prevention and community safety.

He said that during the year, Gauteng had access to 7 271 Vumacam cameras, while the provincial CCTV network grew to a cumulative total of 960 cameras, including 443 new installations.

“Technology has become a powerful tool in building safer communities and improving public services. We will continue investing in connectivity, cybersecurity, digital skills and innovation to create a safer, smarter and more prosperous Gauteng for all,” said Dhlamini.

Leveraging tech

In February this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to leveraging technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as the country adopts smart policing solutions to modernise crime-fighting efforts.

Ramaphosa highlighted the crucial role of AI during his Sona, stressing the need for digital forensics in combatting financial and violent crime and corruption.

“We have seen the value of technology in fighting crime. By using AI in its fraud risk detection and verification work, Sars has prevented the leakage of over R95 billion in impermissible refunds, recovered R20 billion in revenue, and dismantled an illicit tobacco and gold scheme.”

Ndlovu said that as Gauteng advances its digital transformation agenda, it will continue to expand connectivity, improve online government services, strengthen cybersecurity, develop digital skills, and leverage technology to improve the quality of life for residents throughout the province.