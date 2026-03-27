Man sentenced to life for repeatedly raping visually impaired minor

A 21-year-old man receives multiple life sentences for raping a visually impaired minor, with court rejecting his version and evidence.

A man who raped a visually impaired minor, demanded that she withdraw the case, and then raped her again when she refused, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Nelspruit Regional Court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to two life terms plus an additional ten years’ imprisonment for the repeated rape of a visually impaired minor in October 2021 and June 2023.

NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the victim asked for water, but the accused gave her a drink that tasted unusual.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withheld the accused’s name to protect the victim from secondary victimisation.

Mother noticed a change in victim’s behaviour

The first incident occurred in October 2021 in the Newscom area near Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, when someone sent the victim to a local spaza shop to buy Grandpa headache powder.

The accused approached the minor and convinced her to join him to eat slap chips and took her to a nearby tavern.

“She soon became drowsy. When she tried to leave, he locked the door, took her to another room, removed her glasses, and raped her. He then threatened her not to report the incident,” she said.

The victim’s mother noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour a few days later, and she reported the matter to the police.

The child also received medical attention at the nearest medical centre.

Accused raped victim again in 2023

Two years later, in June 2023, the victim was on her way to church when she encountered the accused again.

“He demanded that she withdraw the 2021 rape case. When she refused, he grabbed her and raped her using his fingers,” Nyuswa said.

The girl immediately reported the incident to her mother, and the police were notified, leading to the accused’s arrest.

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The court combined the two cases for trial, and the state opposed bail.

The accused claimed, during the trial, that the first rape was consensual. He also alleged that the victim wanted money from him and that her mother forced her to open the case.

However, state prosecutor Jacky Letsaolo presented strong evidence, including the victim’s testimony, the first report to her mother, the arresting officer’s evidence, and the J88 medical report.

“The court found the state witnesses credible and rejected the accused’s version as not reasonably possible. He was convicted on two counts of rape, kidnapping, and assault,” Nyuswa said.

During sentencing, Letsaolo emphasised the seriousness of the accused’s offences and how he exploited the victim’s vulnerability due to her visual impairment.

Life imprisonment

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on each of the two rape counts, as well as five years’ imprisonment for assault and five years for kidnapping.

The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm, unsuitable to work with children, and ordered officials to enter his name into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this sentence and remains resolute in its commitment to combating gender-based violence and crimes against vulnerable persons, while pursuing justice with diligence and compassion,” Nyuswa said.

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