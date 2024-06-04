My resignation letter was forged – axed MK leader

In a legal showdown, ousted MK party leader challenges alleged forgery, arguing leadership transfer to Zuma was illegitimate.

The ongoing battle for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leadership played out at the Electoral Court yesterday where axed interim leader Jabulani Khumalo argued that the letter sent to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) transferring his leadership powers to former president Jacob Zuma was forged.

Khumalo’s lawyers told the court the IEC should not have accepted a letter from former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Resignation letter should be verified

Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto said Khumalo’s letter alerting the IEC of his resignation from the MK party should have been verified.

Legal expert Macbeth Ncongwane said he believed Khumalo has a strong case before the electoral court.

“If indeed members of MK or the personnel at MK did forge a signature, there is some form of credence in that. Fraud vitiates everything.

“Once an act of forgery and or misrepresentation is established, it cannot be declared legitimate. If he says the signature is not his, it means everything that was done there is invalid,” Ncongwane said.

He argued that if Khumalo had given the power to Zuma to lead the party, then it should be contained in a paper – a power of attorney or a resolution of the organisation.

Zuma cemented case of Khumalo as rightful founder and owner

According to Ncongwane, Zuma on numerous occasions cemented the case of Khumalo as the rightful founder and owner.

“Zuma does not deny that it’s Khumalo’s party and he says ‘I sent him’. So those words alone say it’s Khumalo’s party. Therefore, in terms of the CIPC, or any other document, it’s Khumalo’s party and the ownership of the party cannot be disputed.”

Khumalo’s lawyer also argued that Zuma’s daughter Duduzile had no authority to remove Khumalo as party leader.

Disgruntled MK members attacked Khumalo

Disgruntled MK members attacked Khumalo outside the High Court in Johannesburg as he left the hearing. Some shouted they would not be led by him.

MK is now the third-biggest party, after securing 45.33%, the largest share of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal, and is the official opposition in Mpumalanga.

The eight-month-old party garnered 58 seats in the National Assembly.

Matlala Setlhalogile, political analyst from the Wits School of Governance, said populist politics is on the rise.

“Even though the party did not get an outright majority in KZN, no new party has ever matched this performance in its first election. It is ultimately grievance politics that enabled the party to perform the way it did. Populism is derived from exploiting societal grievances.”

