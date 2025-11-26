JUST IN: High Court judge and three others arrested for corruption

The takedown operation stems from serious allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit has arrested four suspects, including a sitting Pretoria High Court judge, the leader of a well-known church, and two others aged 32 to 64, on charges of corruption and money laundering.

It is understood that the judge who was appointed to the bench in 2021 was handcuffed along with their son and two other suspects during an operation conducted on Tuesday night.

Arrest

Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks) spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale told The Citizen that the takedown operation stems from serious allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case currently before the Pretoria High Court.

“The matter relates to a well-known South African church embroiled in a long-standing succession dispute. It is alleged that a presiding judge received gratification from the main accused in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in the succession matter.”

ALSO READ: Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption

Suspects

Mogale said the prosecution-led investigation further uncovered the involvement of three additional suspects in the alleged corruption and money laundering scheme.

“As a result, warrants of arrest were obtained for the identified individuals. The investigation revealed a money trail amounting to millions of rand that allegedly exchanged hands among the accused.

“The four suspects are expected to appear on Wednesday before the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court,” Mogale said.

Corruption

The Acting National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General (Acting) Siphosihle Nkosi, welcomed the arrests and commended the collaborative effort between the Hawks and the NPA.

“These arrests demonstrate the DPCI’s unwavering commitment to tackling corruption at all levels. The meticulous work by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, supported by our partners in the National Prosecuting Authority, reflects the strength of our collective resolve.

“We will continue to pursue all those who abuse positions of trust and undermine the rule of law,” Nkosi said.

The Hawks said the investigation is continuing.

ALSO READ: Hangwani Maumela bought R52m Pagani Huayra Roadster with Tembisa Hospital loot