Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Former JMPD chief and public safety MMC David Tembe found dead

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

2 minute read

25 November 2025

10:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

South African Police Service and JMPD have yet to confirm the details around David Tembe's death.

Former JMPD Chief and Public Safety MMC David Tembe found dead.

Picture: iStock

A long-serving figure in Johannesburg’s municipal security network has been found dead.

The death of former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Chief and former MMC of Public Safety in the city, David Tembe was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed to The Citizen that the department had received notification of Tembe’s passing, adding that a statement would come from the office of Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku.

Tembe had been acting as a strategic advisor for Tshwaku’s office and had been deployed in various capacities, including to deal with taxi violence at Maponya Mall in August.

Tembe served as JMPD chief while Herman Mashaba was Johannesburg mayor and the ActionSA leader paid a short tribute to the former chief.

“The level of corruption we uncovered during that period, it is really very scary,” Mashaba told ENCA.

“As part of the overall picture of my administration, David Tembe was one of the key components. For me personally, it is a real great loss to our country,” Mashaba added.

*This is a developing story

NOW READ: Tshwaku announces major strides in Joburg’s public safety overhaul

Read more on these topics

Herman Mashaba Johannesburg Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News KZN floods relief hampered: Foreign nationals not coming forward
Politics Did Steenhuisen violate the DA’s constitution? Party investigates bitter feud between leaders
South Africa Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam
Rugby OPINION: Malcolm Marx was not the best player this year
Crime Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships