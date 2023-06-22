One Gauteng cop acquitted while another convicted in rape case

By Devina Haripersad

The conclusion of a high-profile rape case has resulted in different outcomes for two police constables attached to the Springs police station in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, confirmed that one officer, Constable Jabulani Raymond Nkwinika (39), has been acquitted of all charges, marking his exoneration in the disturbing case. However, his co-accused, Constable Nkopodi Alex Kgalema (44), has faced a different fate. He was found guilty and convicted of rape.

The incident, which took place on 21 August 2016, unfolded when the police officers responded to a disturbance complaint. During their interaction with a 43-year-old complainant, she was taken to the police station.

While being transported back home, Raburabu said she was raped. “Subsequent investigations led to the charges of kidnapping and rape being brought against both constables,” he said.

After a thorough legal process, the Springs Regional Court delivered its verdict on 28 March 2023. Nkwinika was acquitted of all charges. However, Kgalema faced a different outcome. While he was acquitted on the charge of kidnapping, he was convicted of rape.

Sentenced to imprisonment

On 19 June 2023, the Springs Regional Court sentenced Kgalema to 10 years’ imprisonment. Additionally, due to the nature of the conviction, he has been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Meanwhile, also this week, Ipid reported that it has found sufficient evidence that supports claims of corruption of three high-ranking officers who were accused of manipulating an officer recruitment process for advertised posts in 2016.

Raburabu explained that the three generals who served on the selection panel responsible for interviewing and recommending candidates for the advertised posts conspired to manipulate the scoresheets. This unethical act led to the appointment of a different candidate, unjustly prejudicing the deserving candidate, he said.

Their appearance in court on Wednesday, 28 June, will mark their first appearance and signal a critical stage in the legal proceedings