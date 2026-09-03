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Police arrest suspect after Emzinoni man reported missing found murdered

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

3 September 2026

04:56 am

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The suspect has already appeared at the Bethal Magistrate's Court.

Police arrest suspect after Emzinoni man reported missing found murdered

Picture: iStock

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The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a man who had previously been reported missing.

The man was handcuffed by officers in Emzinoni, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

According to police, Bongani Mathews Mlambo (42), who had previously been reported missing, was last known to have been at his residence situated in Milan Park, Emzinoni, between 25 and 26 August 2026.

Concerned

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said Mlambo’s colleagues became concerned after he failed to report for duty and could not be reached telephonically.

Nonyane-Mpe said one of his colleagues subsequently went to his residence to check on his whereabouts.

“Upon arrival, both gates were found locked. Access to the property was gained, where it was observed that the garage door appeared to have been tampered with. Nonetheless, Mlambo could not be found at the residence.

“Through intensive Police investigation into the victim’s disappearance, maximum resources were deployed. It was during this time when the astute members cornered the suspect, by the name of Tshepo Mokoena, in connection with the murder,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Court

The suspect appeared at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 01 September 2026, and was remanded in custody until Tuesday, 08 September 2026, for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has applauded the men and women in Blue for arresting the suspect.

“We welcome the progress made by our investigators in this matter, and we are adamant that they will get to the bottom of what led to this brutal murder. We are trusting that the team will leave no stone unturned.

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“Should there be other outstanding suspects, then they too will be brought to justice. We further appeal to anyone with any information that may assist the team to come forward and share such information with the Police,” said Modise.

The investigation is continuing.

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Court Crimes and Courts Murder Police South African Police Service (SAPS)
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