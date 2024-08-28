Presidential protection services officer sentenced for murdering civilian

Sergeant Mphela Mokoena tried to cover his tracks after he shot a man dead following an altercation outside a fast food outlet.

A Presidential Protection services officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment after shooting a man dead after an altercation outside a fast food outlet.

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) said Wednesday it had welcomed the sentencing of Sergeant Mphela Mokoena, 39, for the crime committed in Polokwane back in 2021.

Sergeant tried to cover his tracks

Mokoena, who was a passenger in a car that was driven by his friend, had an altercation with Moloto Shongwe, 45, in the parking area of a fast-food outlet in Biccard Street, Polokwane on 22 May 2021, just before midnight.

The sergeant fired four shots from his service pistol, fatally wounding Shongwe.

One bullet hit the victim on his right upper body below the armpit and exited on the left side of his body.

Paramedics declared Shongwe dead at the scene.

After the shooting incident, the presidential protection services officer picked up spent cartridges, assisted by his friend and fled the scene.

He, however, handed himself over to the police two days later.

Presidential Protection Services officer sentenced

Ipid took over the investigation and the accused was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The Polokwane High Court found the accused officer guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder and 12 months imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Cop kills ex-wife and baby

This comes a week after a police sergeant based at Pretoria Railway Unit was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for murdering his ex-wife last year.

He also destroyed the foetus inside her when he shot her in the stomach.

The 40-year-old officer, Sergeant Tebogo Johannes Mpete, had been divorced from his wife Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 38.

However, when he realised she had moved on with her life, he started to threaten Khumalo’s boyfriend and later ambushed her in a hospital parking lot.