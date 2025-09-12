Pretoria prosecutor faces corruption charges over bribe

Pretoria prosecutor Thandwa Moseneke has been charged with corruption over bribery and was granted R3 500 bail.

A Pretoria prosecutor, charged with corruption or defeating the ends of justice over a R1 000 bribe, has been granted R3 500 bail with strict conditions.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted Thandwa Johanna Moseneke, 54, a district court prosecutor based at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, bail on Friday.

She faces a charge of corruption, alternatively defeating the ends of justice.

Corruption, defeating ends of justice charges

According to the allegation, on 17 July 2021, a man was arrested for stealing medication from his job, and he was processed at the Wierdaburg Police Station. He was released on police bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said he allegedly agreed to pay the investigating officer R5 000 while he was at the station to prevent his case from moving forward.

The man allegedly paid the officer R2 000 in cash and later, on 20 July 2021, a further R3 000 via electronic transfer from his wife’s account.

“On the same day, the investigating officer allegedly handed R1 000 to Moseneke in exchange for not enrolling the case in court,” Mahanjana said.

“The matter was subsequently declined for prosecution, and the accused never appeared in court.”

The man’s employer, who he targeted, complained to police management about the lack of prosecution.

Officer implicated prosector

When the police started looking into it, they found that the investigating officer had received money. The officer then implicated the prosecutor of taking money to avoid enrolling the case.

The officer was disciplined internally, found guilty, and dismissed from the South African Police Service (Saps).

“He was later criminally charged and, on 10 September 2025, pleaded guilty to corruption in terms of a plea and sentence agreement with the state,” Mahanjana said.

“He received a five-year suspended sentence and confirmed that he paid money to the prosecutor.”

On 11 September, Moseneke handed herself over at Wierdaburg Police Station and was formally charged.

The court granted her bail under strict conditions: she must not interfere with state witnesses, travel outside Gauteng without informing the investigating officer, commit any further offences, or apply for a new passport.

‘No official is above the law’ – NPA

The case was postponed to 8 December for further investigation.

“The NPA remains unwavering in its commitment to fighting corruption, including within its own ranks,” Mahanjana said.

“No official is above the law, and the NPA will continue to act decisively wherever misconduct threatens the integrity of the criminal justice system.”

