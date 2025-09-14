Man who allegedly broke into Bloemfontein NPA offices already in prison for another crime

The suspect was sentenced in June this year and is serving a three-year jail term for a separate burglary.

The man who allegedly broke into the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in Bloemfontein on 4 December 2023 has already been sentenced for another crime.

On Friday, the Crimes Against the State (CAT) section of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 28-year-old man for the burglary.

This was after forensic laboratory results came back pointing to the suspect. The Hawks also discovered that the suspect is wanted for at least six cases of burglary, mostly committed in the Bloemfontein CBD.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, he was traced to a prison in Wepener.

The suspect was sentenced in June this year and is serving a three-year jail term for a separate burglary.

ALSO READ: NPA to reopen Steve Biko inquest 48 years after his death

NPA burglary

On 04 December 2023, security personnel at the NPA offices reported a burglary, in which an unknown suspect had allegedly forced entry through a window.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, NPA Regional spokesperson, said at the time that the suspect managed to break into the Office of the DPP, the offices of Deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), the office of the PA in the office of the DPP and other offices of the other personal assistants (PAs) within the office of the DPP.

ALSO READ: Two bust for pretending to be cops and allegedly demanding ‘protection money’

Although four laptops and voice recorders were taken, the NPA confirmed that no sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken as they are not stored in these offices but have a secured area where they are safely secured and kept.

The crime scene was closed off and specialised units of the Saps, including the Forensic, Intelligence, and Investigations, started combing through the scene.

DNA and fingerprints were collected at the scene and sent to the Saps Forensic Laboratory.

“This break-in, which is an isolated case, does not render the security at these important prosecutorial offices as not being taken seriously,” said Senokoatsane.

A case was opened with the Saps, and a docket was registered. Two years after the crime was committed, DNA results led the Hawks to a man who was already serving a three-year prison sentence for another crime and wanted for others.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

READ NEXT: Laptops, voice recorders stolen during robbery at DPP offices in Bloemfontein