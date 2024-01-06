Courts

Reitumetse Makwea

By Reitumetse Makwea

6 Jan 2024

Psychologist: No tests to see if Pistorius learned anything in prison

In the aftermath of Oscar Pistorius' release, the secrecy surrounding the conditions of his parole has ignited public curiosity.

(FILES) This picture taken on November 4, 2012 during the Feather Awards held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg shows South Africa’s Olympic sprint star Oscar Pistorius and his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. – The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, a South African model killed by ex-Olympian Oscar Pistorius, is the one “serving a life sentence”, she said in a statement on January 5, 2024 ahead of his release from prison. (Photo by LUCKY NXUMALO / AFP)

As the world eagerly awaits murderer and parolee Oscar Pistorius’ next move, questions regarding his rehabilitation have mounted.

With the department of justice and correctional services keeping both the full conditions of his parole and the intensity of the programmes and classes tied to his parole conditions under wraps, spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo noted that “programmes for a specific inmate or a parolee is not a subject of public discussion”.

Pistorius not ready to be integrated back into society without more work

Yet, the fact that Pistorius has to undergo further programmes on anger management and gender-based violence, indicates that prison authorities consider him not fully rehabilitated, and not ready to be integrated back into society without more work.

Pistorius was released in the early hours yesterday nearly 11 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

His lawyer Conrad Dormehl told Saturday Citizen his family was excited. “Oscar’s family naturally eagerly, lovingly and excitedly await his placement on parole.”

General parole conditions will apply

In a statement, Nxumalo said general parole conditions will apply. “He’ll be assigned a monitoring correctional services official to work with him until his sentence expires in December 2029.

“He’ll be expected to be home at particular hours… He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. Participation in other programmes that would have been identified by the (Correctional Supervision and Parole Board) will also be compulsory for him,” he said.

In a previous statement by the Steenkamp family lawyer, Tania Koen, Reeva’s mother June Steenkamp also questioned his rehabilitation, saying: “Nobody can claim to have remorse if they’re not able to engage fully with the truth.”

No tests as to whether he has learnt anything

Psychologist Dr Thuli Mokoena said there won’t be any tests as to whether he has learnt anything, “as long as he just keeps up with the programmes”.

She said the programmes were meant to equip people to understand all the victim’s viewpoints, but also to rein in their emotions and deal with them better.

“At this point we can only wish and hope Pistorius has come out a better human being. We tend to forget that there is a possibility where somebody can be rehabilitated, but it’s understandable people would question this.”

Mokoena said anger management classes were aimed at ensuring and encouraging people to handle their anger better. “He needs to understand when it’s time to calm himself down, when he needs to remove himself from aggravating situations that might trigger him.

“What we know though is that if Pistorius does not comply with his parole conditions, he’ll go back to prison for the rest of his sentence. Seeing how much he fought to get out, he wouldn’t risk it.”

‘Has there been justice for Reeva?’

In a statement yesterday, Steenkamp noted: “Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time?

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.

“With the release… my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace, with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.”

