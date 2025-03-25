Embarassment for Safa as they can’t pay salaries on time

'Unfortunately at this stage we do not have adequate financial reserves to make up for this delayed payment,' said Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao in a letter to employees.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao has informed her staff that their March salaries will be delayed. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The South African Football Association (Safa) have been forced to delay the payment of salaries to their employees in March.

A letter, sent by Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, dated Monday, states that Safa will only be able to pay their staff salaries on 31 March, instead of the usual date of 25 March.

“We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, we will not be able to pay your salaries tomorrow,” reads the letter.

Safa’s Monyepao – ‘We will also delay your salary payments’

“Normally your salaries are paid on the 25th of each month. However, due to a delayed payment from one of our partners, inevitably we will also delay your salary payments.

“Unfortunately at this stage we do not have adequate financial reserves to make up for this delayed payment.

“We have received a commitment from our partner that we will have our payment before 31st March, 2025. Therefore your March salaries will be paid by 31st March 2025.

“We sincerely apologise for this delay and all the inconveniences it may cause.”

South Africa’s financial problems have been well documented.

At the end of last year, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture offered an advance to Safa of R5 million on its annual grant.

More payment problems

This was after Safa was reported to have been unable to pay Banyana and Bafana players bonuses since September.

Safa are clearly still having serious issues, if the association cannot pay salaries after a delayed payment from one partner. While Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana are doing the country proud right now, Safa continue to cover themselves in no sort of glory at all.