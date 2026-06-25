Saps officers and informer jailed for R1.2m robbery, kidnapping of foreign nationals

The offences stem from an unlawful Randburg operation on 8 May 2018, where three foreign nationals were robbed of R1.2 million.

Four South African Police Service (Saps) officers and a police informer have each been jailed for 15 years after orchestrating a brazen R1.2‑million robbery and kidnapping three foreign nationals during an unlawful Randburg operation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday welcomed the sentencing handed down by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court against Walter Enow Agbor, Tebogo Michael Moeketse, Choema Eric Moabelo, Isram Moaone Phala and Kagiso Arthur Masibi.

Charges

The five accused were convicted on multiple charges, including robbery, corruption, kidnapping, theft and defeating the ends of justice for their involvement in an unlawful operation during which approximately R1.2 million was stolen from a Nigerian national and two Congolese nationals.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the court imposed sentences totalling 38 years’ imprisonment on the accused.

“The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 15 years’ direct imprisonment for each accused.”

Cash

Mohlatlole said the Saps offences stem from an unlawful operation conducted in Randburg on 08 May 2018. Following the information received, the matter was investigated by Captain Phatlane of the Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) Unit in the Vaal Rand.

He said investigations revealed that no lawful arrests had been effected, no criminal cases had been registered, and the money allegedly seized during the operation could not be accounted for.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of the accused. Some were found in possession of cash linked to the crime, while others were apprehended while attempting to create a false paper trail to conceal their involvement.

“The investigation ultimately uncovered a coordinated scheme involving the unlawful seizure of money, the kidnapping of the victims, and deliberate efforts to obstruct the administration of justice,” Mohlatlole said.

Sentencing

During sentencing proceedings, Senior Public Prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued in aggravation of sentence and urged the court to impose a severe penalty.

Baba submitted that the accused had a constitutional and legal duty to uphold and enforce the law, yet abused their positions of authority to commit serious offences.

He further emphasised that four of the accused were police officials, including two members of the Provincial Investigating Unit and two Yeoville detectives, who were entrusted with protecting the public and enforcing the law. Their conduct, therefore, constituted a serious breach of public trust.

Corruption

Mohlatlole said the court agreed with the State’s submissions and imposed the sentences accordingly.

“In addition, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit successfully obtained a confiscation order in terms of Section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), resulting in R282,500 seized during the investigation being forfeited to the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA).

“The NPA commends the sterling work, dedication, and professionalism demonstrated by the prosecution and investigating teams in securing both the convictions and the confiscation order,” Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole praised the outcome, saying the teams’ dedication to tackling corruption and abuse of authority “reinforces public confidence in the criminal justice system and the rule of law.”