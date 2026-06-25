Hawks nab fugitive in Eastern Cape child kidnapping case

The foreign national is implicated in a sophisticated child kidnapping and extortion matter.

The Hawks have arrested a 48-year-old foreign national accused of masterminding a brazen child kidnapping and extortion plot in the Eastern Cape.

Fugitive Eddie Ncube was handcuffed by the Hawks on 22 June 2026.

Ncube is implicated in a sophisticated child kidnapping and extortion matter.

Child kidnapping

The matter emanates from an incident that occurred on 4 February 2025, at approximately 3:05pm, in which two siblings were allegedly walking from school towards a local shop in Buffalo Flats in KuGompo city.

Investigations revealed that while the siblings were walking from school to home, they were approached by occupants of a silver-grey Toyota Corolla.

In a brazen and premeditated act, the suspects allegedly forcefully abducted a nine-year-old before fleeing the scene.

Manhunt

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a kidnapping case was opened and an investigation ensued.

Mhlakuvana said that later, the suspects reportedly demanded a ransom.

“The ensuing manhunt extended over several months and involved continuous intelligence-driven tracing operations aimed at locating the fugitive.

“Through rigorous investigation by the team, led to the successful trace and arrest of Eddie Ncube at KuGompo on 22 June 206. Despite these significant successes, one suspect managed to evade arrest and remain at large,” Mhlakuvana said.

Court

Mhlakuvana said Ncube appeared before the KuGompo court, and the matter was postponed to 7 July 2026 for a formal bail application.

Ncube remains in custody pending the finalisation of the bail proceedings.

Gauteng kidnapping

In a separate bust, Gauteng police arrested five alleged kidnappers following intelligence operations in cracking down on kidnapping syndicates.

The suspects were handcuffed during a sting operation on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

The arrests come after a 47-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped on 17 June 2026 while on her way to a gym in Edenvale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the investigation led to the rescue of two victims, who had sustained minor injuries and received medical attention before they were reunited with their families.