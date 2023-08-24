Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence asks for forensic officer’s return over ‘discrepancies’

The judge also reprimanded defence counsel Advocate Zandile Mshololo after accusing her of 'shouting'.

Things got tense between defence counsel Zandile Mshololo and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings on Thursday, after the judge reprimanded Mshololo for her apparent shouting.

This after Judge Mokgoatlheng asked the defence counsel if they still intended to cross-examine forensic officer Thabo Mosia, who earlier testified he was on standby duty at the time of the investigation at Kelly Khumalo’s house, and was responsible for other crimes scenes.

“I want to ask from the counsels, all of them, whether they still intend for Mr Mosia to come and testify after having listened and seen the exhibits which were brought into the record,” asked Judge Mokgoatlheng.

Mosia to come back

“On behalf of accused 1 and 2 we do. There are discrepancies with regards to the testimony and pocketbook entry with respect to the timing when it came back onto the scene from those two other scenes because, just to put to him that the scene was left unattended for that period of time and anything could have happened to it. He did not return as he said at 6:07 in the morning, he returned much later at 10:25,” responded Advocate Sipho Ramosepele.

“From the documents that were submitted, when listening to that evidence and what has been testified before, I need to cross-examine the witness on what cases he went to attend on the day of the incident,” said Mshololo, but the judge was not impressed with her ‘tone’.

“Why do you shout? You’re not speaking too loud, you’re shouting. We’re talking here as civilised individuals,” he said.

Although Mshololo apologised, the judge has been criticised for being “rude” to her.

Watch: Judge Mokgoatlheng asks Advocate Mshololo why she’s shouting

[WATCH] Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asks the defence lawyers if they would like to cross-examine Thabo Mosia on the Register records brought to court yesterday. They say "yes" and the judge asks "why?". He then asks Adv. Mshololo why she's shouting.#Newzroom405 #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/MSLw329kfK August 24, 2023

A new witness, Captain Bonginkosi Blessing Mtshali, also took the stand on Thursday, and explained why a firearm found in possession of accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube, was not destroyed.

Mtshali’s responsibilities included guarding exhibits brought in at the Cleveland Police Station at the time.

According to Mtshali, an instruction was given for the firearm to be forfeited to the state and be destroyed since a serial number could not be found on it.

In concluding the matter, Mtshali said the firearm had not been destroyed yet due to the long process involved.

“It could take even three years to comply with the instructions for a firearm to be destroyed,” he said.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot by what the state alleges were armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.