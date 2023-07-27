Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: Kelly Khumalo ‘received two calls’ from murder accused

By Cornelia Le Roux

Startling new testimony heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday thrown yet another twist in the Senzo Meyiwa murder tale.

The state’s fourth witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, revealed the intriguing results of his analysis of the cellphone data of everyone present at the time of Meyiwa’s death on 26 October 2014.

Murder suspect called Kelly Khumalo

Steyn, who boasts 41 years of experience in the South African Police Services (Saps) Cold Case Unit, told the court the slain soccer star’s then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo received two calls from Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, who is one of the five accused on trial.

The data analysis indicated both telephone calls took place several days before Meyiwa’s murder.

The first call came through on 2 August 2014 with the second one on 15 October 2014, scarcely a week before the tragic incident.

Senzo Meyiwa gunned down

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the home of Kelly’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Kelly’s sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends – Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala – visiting from KwaZulu-Natal were all present when the intruders allegedly entered the house.

Kelly Khumalo numbers identified despite stolen phone claims

Steyn, who is an expert analyst an investigation officer attached to the cold case unit, testified that the case’s investigating officer Brigadier Bongani Ginindon provided him with a CD, “a section 205″ and cellphone downloads with information about “targets” on 9 April 2020.

The cellphone data information he received excluded one of Kelly’s phones which reportedly was stolen by the intruders who demanded money and cellphones.

Meyiwa’s phone records were also not part of the bundle, according to Steyn’s testimony.

Steyn said the phones of the accused could also not be analysed because of the three-year time lapse since the murder.

During his analysis, he identified numbers which belonged to Kelly, which he can prove through links with family, friends, an Xds (xpert decision system), a central data base reference, the police crime administration system, the E-Natis system, and True Caller software.

‘New’ Senzo Meyiwa trial: Murder suspects plead not guilty

Ntuli is accused number five in the high-profile murder trial and is represented by Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

The five men on trial – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – have all pleaded not guilty.

The much delayed high-profile trial started anew on 18 July after Ratha Mokgoatlheng took over as presiding judge from Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Maumela has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to deliver reserved judgments within allocated time frames.

State witness to continue testimony

Kelly’s sister Zandile Khumalo was the first witness to take the stand last week.

The state will continue leading Steyn in his evidence on Friday, while the defence is expected to cross-examine him.

