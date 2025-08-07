Suspect abandons bail bid in Tshwane multiple murders case

The 36-year-old man was arrested at his grandmother's residence in Limpopo, after four bodies were discovered in a few months

Tshwane residents can rest a little easier after rumours of a serial killer on the loose spread, sparking concern in Pretoria where four bodies were found in a matter of months.

There is no evidence so far that these cases are connected.

Suspect arrested in Limpopo

National police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Helder Isidro, 36, from Eersterust was arrested on Monday at his grandmother’s residence in Limpopo.

This is in connection with a murder in Eersterust and other bodies discovered in Tshwane in recent months.

Isidro appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday to face a charge of murder of Loveness Magabe, 30, and defeating the ends justice.

The accused was also facing a rape charge on another matter.

Burned bodies raise public alarm

Muridili said three burned bodies were found between Waltloo and Denneboom train stations in June and July.

NPA Pretoria regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Isidro abandoned his bail application and added that the case has been postponed to 15 October for further investigation.

“It is alleged the accused and the deceased initially met on a Facebook hook-up site and later continued communicating via WhatsApp,” Mahanjana said.

‘Dodgy’ meeting place

“They arranged to meet in person at a lodge in Eersterust on 26 July. On the said date it is alleged that the accused requested an uber for the deceased to pick her up from her place of residence in Sunnyside and drop her off at their meeting place.

“However, the meeting place was not a lodge as initially agreed but the accused’s place of residence. Upon her arrival before the two met, it is alleged that the deceased sent a message to her friend and told her that the place where she was dropped off looked dodgy and she also sent her friend a pin location in case she went missing.”

Criminologist slams ‘slow’ police response

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said it was devastating that it took four burned bodies before the police could arrest the suspect.

“It’s about time for our policing system to prioritise human lives. This is too much, dangerous to handle and worrying. There is no justification for their slow investigations,” he said.

Maluleke said losing women in this manner is inhumane and justice is demanded for the victims families.

Gender-based violence remains rampant

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said South Africa has extensive domestic violence laws and projects on gender-based violence.

However, despite the legislative framework, crimes against women were on the rise and the war against women continued.

“It is time to ensure the adequate training of police officials,” said Van Graan.

In another incident this year, Vanderbijlpark police found two bodies in an open field under trees near Louisrus plots.

Police spokesperson sergeant Sabelo Sigcu said police found two decomposing bodies tied with rope to their hands and feet, with multiple bruises after an anonymous call was logged.

No update was available on the case.

