Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

GBV campaigns are falling flat

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

8 August 2025

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Campaigns and outrage resurface annually, yet murders, rapes and harassment persist –with little meaningful change.

GBV campaigns are falling flat

Picture: iStock

Here we are at that time of the year again when we rant that “this can’t go on”, or that “things must change”.

And we launch this or that campaign which will, this time around, “really make a difference.”

But nothing changes and, instead, things get worse.

As we head towards Women’s Day tomorrow, the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) seems to be like perpetually filling a holey bucket with water: you never get anyway near your goal.

As we report today, the numbers make for depressing reading. Murders of women and children, rapes and contact sexual offences are not going down.

The best we can report is that, in some cases, they look stable, but in others they’re increasing at an alarming rate.

Activists we spoke to this week outlined how the odds are stacked against women, who are the primary targets of violent assaults, as well as more insidious sexual harassment.

ALSO READ: Join us in the fight against GBV

Harassment in the workplace occurs daily and, according to Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation, Wise4Afrika, many employers do not listen, or do not want to listen to, the complaints of their female staff.

Prince Ntsikelelo Soga, the executive director of the I Am That Ma organisation said: “GBV is claiming the lives and dignity of thousands of women and children.”

RELATED ARTICLES

He said the justice system is weak, police often mishandle cases, investigations are delayed and conviction rates are low.

“Survivors face secondary trauma when reporting and many simply give up … and patriarchal culture protects abusers.”

We all have a responsibility to change our society. Parents must inculcate values of gender respect in their children, particularly boys.

Similar education must take place at school and the police must be trained to recognise GBV and assist the victims.

The scourge of GBV shames us as a nation.

NOW READ: Mistakes to avoid when applying for a protection order against alleged abusers

Read more on these topics

abuse Gender-based Violence (GBV) Murder Rape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC moves to undercut DA influence in GNU
South Africa Ramaphosa speaks to Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues
Lifestyle WATCH: ‘You guys are too sensitive,’ says Open Chats Podcast as Gayton McKenzie’s PA opens case
News IDT CEO attempted bribery: Minister Macpherson takes action
South Africa Inside Ramaphosa’s call with Trump over devastating tariffs

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp