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Suspects linked to Eldorado Park mass shooting to appear in court

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 March 2026

08:04 am

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The shooting claimed two lives and left six others injured.

Suspects linked to Eldorado Park mass shooting to appear in court

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Two suspects linked to a deadly mass shooting in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, that claimed two lives and left six others injured have been arrested.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Anti-Gang Unit traced and handcuffed the duo, aged 23, this week.

They are facing two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Court

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspects are expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. 

“Saps Crime Intelligence, together with Eldorado Park Police, as well as Anti-Gang Unit Visible Policing and Detectives, immediately started tracing the perpetrators following the shooting incident.

“The first suspect handed himself in at Eldorado Park Police Station with his lawyer, while the second one was arrested at his residence in Eldorado Park,” Muridili said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ex‑Saps Special Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination

Shooting

It is understood that the shooting occurred at a social gathering at in Eldorado Park when a group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at the people before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police are still searching for other suspects.

KZN hostage drama

Meanwhile, a suspect who was arrested for attempted murder was shot dead when he allegedly held police officers hostage and attempted to kill them at a police station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

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The event played out at the Ntuzuma police station on Monday morning, 16 March 2026. The suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Injuries

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two police officers were charging the suspect in the cells when he overpowered them and started assaulting them.

“The hostage situation continued for several minutes before tactical police teams managed to penetrate the cells, and during the operation, the 22-year-old suspect was shot and fatally wounded.”

Two police officers, a male and a female, sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

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