Teen in court after allegedly raping, impregnating 13‑year‑old relative in Limpopo

Police say the incident exposes the devastating reality of abuse within families.

A 14‑year‑old boy is set to appear before the Children’s Court after allegedly raping and impregnating his 13‑year‑old relative, residing in the same home.

It is a case, police say, that exposes the devastating reality of abuse within families.

The teen is expected to appear before the Children’s Court in Waterval, Vhembe District in Limpopo on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the matter is being investigated by the Makhado Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Polokwane.

“According to information available to police, the matter came to light after the child’s grandmother, with whom she had been staying at Nwa-Xinyamani Village, contacted the child’s mother in March 2026 and asked her to fetch her daughter, citing behavioural concerns.

“The mother collected the child and took her home, and later became concerned that her daughter might be pregnant and took her for a medical examination on 7 May 2026,” Ledwaba said.

Pregnant

Ledwaba said the examination confirmed that the child was five months pregnant.

“When questioned, the child disclosed to her mother that a relative who resided with her had impregnated her.

“The child reported that the abuse began around February 2026, during the night, when the relative undressed her while she slept. She stated that she attempted to resist but was overpowered, and that he warned her not to make a noise,” Ledwaba said.

Assaults

Ledwaba added that the child further disclosed that the assaults occurred on a number of occasions during the following months, all taking place at night.

“The case has since been transferred to the Makhado FCS Unit for further investigation. As the alleged offender is himself a minor, he will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Child Justice Act, 75 of 2008.”

Appeal

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, condemned the incident.

“It is deeply disturbing that a child was allegedly violated in the very home where she should have felt safe, by someone she trusted. We will not rest until justice is served for this child.

“I appeal to families and communities to look out for the warning signs of abuse and to report them immediately. Silence protects the abuser, not the child,” said Major General Scheepers.

Investigations are continuing.