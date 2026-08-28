In case you missed it: Morero’s sh*tty moment | Masemola asks NPA to withdraw charges | Mkhwanazi remains in custody

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 28 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has apologised for a heated exchange with community members during an electricity-related site visit.

Meanwhile, suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw the charges against him.

Furthermore, the Germiston Magistrate’s Court has reserved judgment on suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s bail application.

Weather tomorrow: 29 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging wind and waves along the coast; meanwhile, the Western and Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, while Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Free State remain fine and cool to warm. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero before a meeting with residents in Tshepisong, 27 August. Picture: Supplied/City of Johannesburg

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has apologised for a heated exchange with community members during an electricity-related site visit.

Municipal officials and City Power were in Tshepisong on Thursday to engage with a community ravaged by lengthy and persistent power outages.

Morero was addressing the community when one member of the crowd shouted accusations of misappropriation at the mayor.

Morero was blunt in asking the crowd not to make such claims, asserting that he was “not a criminal” and “u bua m*s*pa”, which translates to “you’re talking sh*t”.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)

Masemola asks for his charges to be scrapped as R228m Saps-Medicare24 tender case heads to regional court

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 25 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw the charges he is facing in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender scandal.

His case returned to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 28 August 2026.

The top cop appeared alongside Medicare24 Holdings managing director James George Murray (accused two), Captain Brian Cartwright (accused three), tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng (accused four), Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema (accused five), Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe (accused six), Colonel Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (accused seven) and Major-General Busisiwe Temba (accused 10).

CONTINUE READING: Masemola asks for his charges to be scrapped as R228m Saps-Medicare24 tender case heads to regional court

Julius Mkhwanazi, Cat Matlala to stay behind bars as EMPD official granted R10k bail in blue lights case

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appears at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 6 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi will spend at least the next two weeks in custody after a judgment on his bail application was reserved.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 28 August 2026, following his latest arrest over allegations surrounding the controversial installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The court heard arguments for his release, while Matlala opted to delay his own bail application.

EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn, who is the third accused in the matter, was granted bail.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi, Cat Matlala to stay behind bars as EMPD official granted R10k bail in blue lights case

Here’s when Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana will go on trial

Dr Nandipha Magadumana and Thabo Bester. Picture: Screengrab

The plea and trial in the Thabo Bester prison escape case have been postponed yet again.

The matter returned to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday, 28 August 2026, where the judges were expected to hear whether all outstanding legal issues had been resolved and whether the matter was ready to proceed to trial.

“The matter is then so postponed for plea and trial to 19 April 2027, up until 18 June 2027, again here in Bloemfontein in the Free State division of the High Court,” said Judge Mareena Opperman.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s when Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana will go on trial

Crime stats: More than 100 cases of blackmail recorded during first quarter

Picture: iStock

Financial extortion remains the most common type in South Africa, accounting for half of reported cases in the first quarter, crime stats have revealed.

On Friday, Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia presented the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year (April 2026 – June 2026).

The crime stats show notable decreases in several of the country’s most serious contact crimes. Murder has declined, marking another consecutive quarter in which this crime has shown a downward trajectory.

Extortion is still a challenge in the country, with a total of 519 cases recorded during the three-month period in focus.

CONTINUE READING: Crime stats: More than 100 cases of blackmail recorded during first quarter

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Missing South Africans in Nepal | Lebeya at Madlanga commission | Spade triple-murder suspect nabbed