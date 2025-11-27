Trio charged with murder of ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa to go on trial

The trio face a tranche of charges.

The three men charged in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa have been set down for trial next year.

Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday.

Charges

The trio face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, malicious injury to property, and defeating the administration of justice.

A fourth accused, Mlungisi Ncalane, was declared unfit to stand trial due to mental illness and is being held in a psychiatric facility.

Trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was sent down for trial for the period: 18 May to 12 June 2026.

“Myeza and Mpofana will remain out on bail while Skhosana remains in custody following an unsuccessful bail application.”

Hitman

The hitman who killed Magaqa was sentenced to 25 years for his murder in July 2025.

Sibusiso Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to Magaqa’s family and had shown remorse for his deeds.

Ncengwa was also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.

Murder

Magaqa was serving as a councillor in Umzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his death.

He was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

It is alleged that Magaqa was preparing to expose alleged tender corruption in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality related to the construction of a community hall when he was killed.

In June, ANCYL President Collen Malatji said he was concerned about the involvement of politicians in Magaqa’s death.

