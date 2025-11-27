Audit report triggers push to remove Madibeng manager

A scathing audit found Quiet Kgatla lacked required qualifications and was hired through an irregular, legally flawed process.

An independent audit committee has delivered a serious blow to Madibeng local municipality’s municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla, declaring his appointment null and void.

The committee found the appointment violated rules governing senior officials, as Kgatla lacked the required qualifications.

Despite the findings, the Madibeng council has stalled on acting against Kgatla.

Audit reveals Madibeng manager’s hiring violated regulations

On 20 November, the report was tabled, but instead of implementing the reversal, councillors referred the matter to MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, (Cogta) Oegeng Molapisi.

This move surprised many, as Molapisi had already directed that the appointment be reversed.

His instruction to mayor Douglas Maimane and council speaker Ditshego Mbezi has not been carried out. Opposition parties accuse council allies of blocking meetings to shield Kgatla, with sessions postponed due to lack of quorum.

The internal audit review revealed serious irregularities and non‑compliance with the Municipal Systems Act (2000) and the 2014 regulations on senior appointments. It concluded that the process compromised legality, fairness, and integrity, exposing the municipality to governance, legal, and financial risks.

Key findings included:

Kgatla did not hold a bachelor’s degree in public administration, political science, social sciences, or law, nor an equivalent qualification. His accounting‑related qualifications did not meet statutory requirements;

The interview panel was improperly constituted. Of five members, only two scored candidates. A SA Local Government Association representative recused himself due to conflict of interest, while a Cogta representative failed to participate;

Screening and interviews breached statutory timelines, with delays of 18 and 34 days respectively;

Several qualified candidates were excluded from shortlisting on incorrect grounds such as “lack of experience” or “age”; and

Mandatory security vetting was not conducted before interviews.

Committee recommended annulling appointment

The audit committee recommended annulling the appointment, reconvening a properly constituted panel and ensuring all qualified applicants are shortlisted.

The Save South Africa party has escalated the matter to the High Court in Pretoria, seeking an order compelling the council speaker to convene a special sitting.

The party wants the reversal of Kgatla’s appointment to be voted on by secret ballot.

The case underscores persistent governance failures in Madibeng.