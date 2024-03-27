Cullinan Grade 11 schoolgirl’s cousin arrested for her rape and murder

A Grade 11 girl from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, was allegedly raped and murdered.

Gender-based violence has reared its ugly head in a Cullinan schoolgirl’s family after she was allegedly raped and murdered by her cousin.

The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said he was deeply devastated by an incident that occurred on Sunday, 24 March, where a Grade 11 girl pupil from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, was allegedly raped and murdered.

“We are deeply devastated by the passing of our dear learner, especially through such gruesome circumstances. We solemnly sympathise with her beloved family, extending our most sincerest condolences to them and the school community at large,” said MEC Chiloane.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the pupil attended extra classes on Friday, 22 March and Saturday, 23 March.

The girl allegedly left her house on Saturday at about 6pm but did not return. Her mother subsequently filed a missing person’s report with the police that same night.

The pupil’s family went to her cousin’s home on Monday, after learning that she was last seen with her cousin, to get further information about her location.

Pupil’s lifeless body found in cousin’s house

“Subsequently, it is alleged that they found the learner’s lifeless body in a room inside the cousin’s house. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to commence with their investigations,” said Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death.”

The cousin handed himself over to police on Monday night and was set to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Girl, seven, raped by Grade 7 pupil

Meanwhile, recently, a distressing incident happened at a Phalaborwa primary school in Limpopo where a seven-year-old pupil was sexually assaulted by a Garde 7 boy.

“The victim’s mother, who was at work, was called by her daughter about feeling discomfort in her private area. Subsequently, upon returning home, the child revealed that a Grade 7 [had raped her], and she is feeling pain,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The victim was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention and has been admitted for further care and evaluation.”

Ledwaba added that because the alleged perpetrator is a minor, a thorough assessment will be conducted by a probation officer or social worker as part of the investigation process.