Trio sentenced to life in jail for murder and robbery in KZN

The trio shot and killed a 47-year-old security guard on 22 November 2022 in Emanguzi.

Three people have been sentenced to life in prison for murder and an additional 30 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Mario Sithole (33), Zakhele Khathwayo (31), and Skhumbuzo Hadebe (20) appeared in the Mtubatuba Regional Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

Shooting

The trio shot and killed a 47-year-old security guard on 22 November 2022 in Emanguzi before they fled the scene with the guard’s firearm.

Sithole, Khathwayo and Hadebe were also positively linked to a house robbery incident wherein they tied up their victims with cable ties at gunpoint.

Police said the trio fled the scene with about R100 000 in cash.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said they were arrested during a crime-fighting operation.

“The successful arrest and conviction of the accused is the result of the dedication and commitment of the national task team deployed in Emanguzi to prevent and combat cross-border crimes north of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The team meticulously pieced all the available leads together, which resulted in the arrest of four suspects, of whom one turned state witness. The accused’s bail applications were opposed and remained in custody until they were sentenced,” van Wyk said.

Cross-border crime

Van Wyk added that in the past three months, the team arrested 17 suspects for various offences, seized seven illegal firearms and recovered 16 vehicles.

“In a concerted effort to deal decisively with cross-border crimes along the northern border of KZN, a national intervention was established involving Saps members from various disciplines that include crime intelligence, proactive and reactive policing units, and detectives.

“The identified cross-border crimes include, among others, murder, attempted murder, theft and hijacking of motor vehicles as well as house and business robberies,” van Wyk said.

Wife murder

Meanwhile, A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his wife in Alexandra.

Njabulo Zuma appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

Zuma killed his 35-year-old wife, Nobuhle Langa, in March 2023. He was also sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister-in-law, whom he shot multiple times.