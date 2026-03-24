Justice Minister condemns hit-style murder of lawyer in Joburg CBD

According to reports, the woman was a legal practitioner attached to Sibanye-Stillwater's legal team.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has condemned the murder of a lawyer in Johannesburg, saying that violence can never be accepted as a means of resolving disputes.

The murder, which is believed to have been a hit, occurred near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices at the corner of Fox and Joubert Streets on Monday, 23 March 2026.

Shooting

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two suspects linked to the murder of the woman

According to reports, the woman was a legal practitioner attached to Sibanye-Stillwater’s legal team and was reportedly involved in a labour dispute on behalf of the company at the time of her death.

Shocked

Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrance Manase, said the minister is shocked by the murder.

“Minister Kubayi emphasised that violence can never be accepted as a means of resolving disputes and reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law.

“The Minister further stated that violence against any person will not be tolerated, particularly when it targets members of the legal profession and results in loss of life,” Manase said.

Justice system

Kubayi said the justice system exists to provide lawful, fair, and structured mechanisms for resolving disputes.

“We urge all individuals and parties to reject violence and place their trust in legal processes and institutions.”

“An attack of this nature undermines the rule of law and threatens the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice, and their safety must be safeguarded at all times,” said Kubayi.

Condolences

Kubayi called on law enforcement agencies to “act swiftly and decisively to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, in line with due process.”

The minister also extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to her colleagues in the legal fraternity and all those affected by the murder.