Two life terms and more for KZN municipal manager’s killer

Sibusiso Sithole was investigating fraud and corruption in the municipality at the time he was killed.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday sentenced KwaZulu-Natal municipal manager Sibusiso Edward Sithole’s murderer to two life terms plus 20 years.

Sabelo Phewa was sentenced to one life term for Sithole’s murder, one life term for the murder of another man, Amos Ngcobo, five years for the attempted murder of police officers who were trying to arrest him, 15 years for possession of an unlicenced firearm and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

Sithole gunned down

Phewa’s conviction came after he shot and killed the Richmond local municipality manager at the Richmond licencing office in 2017, while he was on his way to attend a meeting with the council to discuss issues related to an investigation.

At the time, Sithole was investigating fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.

Following his death, the South African Police Service Political Killings Task team took over the investigation in 2018, leading to Phewa’s arrest.

Murder weapon linked to other cases

Police found Phewa in possession of a firearm that was linked to several other murders, including that of Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered his hit.

The wife turned state witness and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said he welcomed the hitman’s sentencing.

“Well done to the SAPS political killings task team for cracking this case and ensuring a lengthy conviction for the hitman. Through this case, we were able to link and solve other cases such as the murder of Ngcobo,” Masemola said.

The number of life sentences secured by the task team is now more than 30 life sentences secured for several hitmen and hit orders. Well done and may you continue to provide answers and closure to other families,” he added.

