Uyinene’s killer back in court for attempted rape involving another woman

Luyanda Botha, serving life for Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder, appeared in court for the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman in 2014.

Luyanda Botha during his pre-trial hearing at the Western Cape High Court on November 15, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Luyanda Botha, the rapist and murderer of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in court this month for the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman at a nursing college in 2014.

Botha, currently serving life imprisonment for Mrwetyana’s 2019 rape and brutal murder, appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 10 May after he was charged with attempted rape.

Victim fought Botha off

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Botha visited a woman at a nursing college in Athlone, Cape Town, in June 2014, when the former post office worker found the victim taking a bath at the time.

“He attempted to rape her, but she fought him off. He was later arrested,” said NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila added that the state finished the testimony of the victim and will continue with the testimony of a witness when the case returns to court on 7 June.

ALSO READ: Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana: UCT’s Phakeng calls for protection of women, girls

Mrwetyana’s rape and murder

In the Mrwetyana matter, Botha is serving a life sentence for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape and five years for defeating the ends of justice four months after Mrwetyana’s body was found.

He will not be eligible for parole for 25 years, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe confirmed in his sentencing in November 2019.

The news of the 19-year-old’s rape and murder shocked the whole country and set off weeks of protest action with the #AmINext movement.

The incidence of a young woman going to the post office and never returning alive was difficult for many to process. Many wondered how South African society had become so violent that a young woman wasn’t even safe at a post office.

In the aftermath, her family started a foundation in her name, celebrating her life, with the main aim of empowering young people to stand against violence.

ALSO READ: ‘Remember her beautiful smile and warm heart’ – One year since Uyinene’s death

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele