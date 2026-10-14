Zimbabwean truck driver convicted over R10.4m illicit cigarette haul

The illicit cigarettes were hidden in a tanker and destined for South Africa.

Hidden in a tanker and destined for South Africa’s roads, more than R10.4 million worth of illicit cigarettes were intercepted at the Musina-Beitbridge border, with a 54-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver now convicted and fined R10 million.

Godknows Mangani Demanyundo appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court, where the court handed down the verdict.

Arrest

Demanyundo was arrested on 10 June 2025 after illicit Chelsea cigarettes were discovered concealed inside a tanker during routine cargo scanning operations at the Musina-Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The Giyani Magistrate’s Court sentenced him to a R10 million fine or five years’ imprisonment.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba said the successful outcome highlighted the collaborative efforts of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), the South African Police Service (Saps), the Border Management Authority (BMA), the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks.

“Following the suspect’s arrest, the Hawks spearheaded the investigation, gathering and examining evidence to build a case that ultimately resulted in the accused’s conviction and sentencing.”

Suspicion

Fumba said the illicit cigarettes, together with the truck and tanker trailer used to transport the consignment, were forfeited to the state.

“Furthermore, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

A Sars cargo analyst detected suspicious images during routine scanner analysis and alerted the team leader, who notified Saps.

“A joint physical inspection by Saps and BMA officials uncovered 500 master boxes, seven cartons and six packets of Chelsea cigarettes valued at over R10.4 million. LCRC members documented the exhibits for evidential purposes, Saps arrested the suspect, and the Hawks took over the investigation,” Fumba said.

Sentence welcomed

Limpopo provincial head of the DPCI, Major General (Adv.) Gobz Govender, commended the investigation team and the participating agencies for their contribution to the successful outcome.

“An arrest is not the end of the investigation. The Hawks will follow the evidence until justice takes its course. No border will shield those who profit from crime,” said Govender.