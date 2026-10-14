Cat Matlala puts bail bid in Waterkloof lease fraud case on hold as criminal cases continue

The lease-fraud proceedings are unfolding against the backdrop of several other criminal cases involving Matlala.

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has put his bid for freedom on hold in the alleged Waterkloof lease-fraud case, opting to temporarily abandon his bail application while his other criminal matters remain before the courts.

Matlala appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, where his legal representative informed the court that he would not proceed with his application for now.

The decision came as the state was preparing to oppose his release, with the prosecution expected to rely on his other pending criminal cases.

His lawyer indicated that the move was provisional and that Matlala intended to revisit the issue once his attempted murder trial had concluded.

The court postponed the lease-fraud matter to 29 October 2026.

Waterkloof lease-fraud case

The case centres on allegations that Matlala fraudulently obtained a luxury property in Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, through a lease agreement worth R95 000 a month.

The state alleges that the businessman posed as a Swati prince using the name of Vusumuzi Dlamini to secure the property, with almost R1.2 million allegedly paid up front.

Matlala faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering in connection with the alleged scheme.

His co-accused are his wife, Tsakane Matlala; his sister Claudette Masethe, who is a part-time law student at the University of South Africa (Unisa); and business associate Given Makofane.

Makofane has a previous fraud conviction dating back to 2015, for which he was fined.

Unlike Matlala, the three co-accused were released on bail of R20 000 after the prosecution did not oppose their applications.

Attempted murder charges keep Matlala behind bars

The lease-fraud proceedings are unfolding against the backdrop of several other criminal cases involving Matlala.

He was arrested on 14 May 2025 in connection with the alleged attempted murders of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane; taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni; and music producer Seunkie “DJ Vettys” Mokubung.

Matlala’s bail application in that case was unsuccessful in October 2025, and he has remained in custody since.

The trial is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, with proceedings expected to resume on 2 November 2026.

Saps-Medicare tender

Another case against Matlala stems from a R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

He was arrested in connection with the matter in March 2026 and subsequently decided not to apply for bail.

Matlala initially pleaded guilty to corruption, money laundering and fraud after entering into a plea agreement with the state.

However, the agreement collapsed after he rejected a proposed sentence of 12 years’ direct imprisonment before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

He was subsequently re-joined to the case alongside several other accused, including his alleged partner and former police official, Rachel Matjeng.

The corruption case is expected to return to court on 17 November.

Ekurhuleni blue-light scandal

Matlala must also answer to allegations relating to the unlawful installation of blue lights on four of his luxury vehicles without the required authorisation.

The case is being heard in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, where he is charged alongside former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn.

The trio face charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the allegations, Mkhwanazi helped arrange for the blue lights to be fitted to Matlala’s vehicles, while Steyn allegedly registered the vehicles under the City of Ekurhuleni.

The matter was postponed to allow for the disclosure of the docket and its transfer to the regional court.

It is due to resume on 6 November 2026.