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16 suspects nabbed after R900 000 Goldfields Mall robbery

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

26 June 2026

06:10 am

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The suspects were handcuffed shortly after their violent double business robbery.

16 suspects nabbed after R900 000 Goldfields Mall robbery

Picture: iStock

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A rapid cross‑provincial operation between the South African Police Service (Saps) tactical units and private security companies has delivered a crushing blow to organised crime, with sixteen suspects arrested and nearly R900 000 in luxury goods recovered in the Free State.

The suspects were handcuffed shortly after their violent double business robbery at Welkom’s Goldfields Mall on Wednesday.

Armed robbery

​According to police, the suspects allegedly held up and ransacked two clothing chain stores on Wednesday evening at about 7:45pm.

The armed suspects fled the scene with high-value merchandise, including luxury clothing, watches, and perfumes, valued at approximately R900 000.

Chase

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the armed suspects fled the scene with high-value merchandise, including luxury clothing, watches, and perfumes.

“Private security operators immediately responded to the incident and initiated a high-speed pursuit as the suspects split up into multiple getaway vehicles. During the chase, a shootout ensued between the suspects and security forces, but with no injuries or fatalities reported.”

First arrest

She said Saps tactical units, including the Welkom Public Order Police (POP), Welkom K9, and the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, were activated.

“Between Welkom and Odendaalsrus, operational teams intercepted the first wave of suspects. Four of the suspects were arrested on-site.

“Police recovered a large quantity of the stolen stock. A white Kia Sportage and a white Nissan NP300 bakkie, both heavily laden with the looted merchandise, were confiscated at the scene.”

Intelligence

Kareli said intelligence gathered at the scene pointed police officers toward additional getaway vehicles fleeing into neighbouring provinces.

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​”Following a rapid tip off, Orkney and Stilfontein Saps members successfully intercepted a white Toyota Quantum minibus. Nine suspects were arrested. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered four handguns and matching ammunition. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes.”

Court

She said police in Villiers intercepted a blue Hyundai i20, leading to the arrest of the remaining three suspects and the vehicle’s confiscation.

“In total, 16 African males aged between 20 and 44 are in custody. They face charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.”

All sixteen suspects are expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court soon.

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Court Free State jewellery mall robbery South African Police Service (SAPS) suspects

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