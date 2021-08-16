Dozens of unlicensed Gauteng liquor outlets raided, hundreds arrested

Citizen reporter

More than 40 unlicensed liquor outlets in various parts of Gauteng were busted by police over the past week alone.

The South African Police Service (Saps) – in partnership with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), traffic police, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and private security companies – also helped arrest 1,084 suspects in Gauteng for various crimes, ranging from rape, murder and drug dealing to drunk driving, house and business robberies, contravening Disaster Management Act regulations and illegal immigration.

In Tshwane, over 280 suspects were busted, 10 of which were arrested for selling booze without a licence, as well as rape and being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

In Ekurhuleni, over 301 suspects were arrested, while in Sedibeng, 71 suspects were arrested.

In the West Rand, more than 199 suspects were nabbed, and 100 people were arrested in Johannesburg.

Suspects are expected to appear in courts across the province from Monday.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni said the collaboration between police and other law-enforcement agencies had bolstered efforts to make Gauteng a safer place.

“These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that the criminals cannot do as they wish in our province and that together with other law enforcement agencies we will continue to squeeze the space for the criminals,” Mthombeni said.