Crime
Crime
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
16 Aug 2021
11:00 am

Dozens of unlicensed Gauteng liquor outlets raided, hundreds arrested

Citizen reporter

Police partnered with other law-enforcement agencies in Gauteng to nab more than 40 outlets.

Police confiscating crates of alcohol from an illegal trader. File picture for illustration only.

More than 40 unlicensed liquor outlets in various parts of Gauteng were busted by police over the past week alone.

The South African Police Service (Saps) – in partnership with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), traffic police, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and private security companies – also helped arrest 1,084 suspects in Gauteng for various crimes, ranging from rape, murder and drug dealing to drunk driving, house and business robberies, contravening Disaster Management Act regulations and illegal immigration. 

ALSO READ: Gauteng law enforcement agencies crack down on liquor outlets

In Tshwane, over 280 suspects were busted, 10 of which were arrested for selling booze without a licence, as well as rape and being in possession of unlicensed firearms. 

In Ekurhuleni, over 301 suspects were arrested, while in Sedibeng, 71 suspects were arrested. 

In the West Rand, more than 199 suspects were nabbed, and 100 people were arrested in Johannesburg. 

Suspects are expected to appear in courts across the province from Monday. 

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni said the collaboration between police and other law-enforcement agencies had bolstered efforts to make Gauteng a safer place. 

“These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that the criminals cannot do as they wish in our province and that together with other law enforcement agencies we will continue to squeeze the space for the criminals,” Mthombeni said. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Dlamini-Zuma extends State of Disaster by another month
4 days ago
4 days ago

GOVERNMENT

KZN declares state of disaster following violence, looting
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

POLITICS

Andile Lungisa in hot water for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PARLIAMENT

Take a look at the proposed changes to SA's Disaster Management Act
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Dlamini-Zuma extends State of Disaster by another month
4 days ago
4 days ago

GOVERNMENT

KZN declares state of disaster following violence, looting
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

POLITICS

Andile Lungisa in hot water for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

PARLIAMENT

Take a look at the proposed changes to SA's Disaster Management Act
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago