Cape storm chaos: Hundreds evacuated as disaster management teams deploy relief

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall have lashed large parts of the province.

The severe storm sweeping through Cape Town and the Western Cape has left a trail of destruction, with hundreds of residents in the Breede Valley evacuated by disaster management teams.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the province, leaving communities submerged, homes and roads destroyed, and critical and essential services disrupted.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has classified the severe weather events as a national disaster.

Evacuations

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said the team assisted with mass evacuations involving approximately 400 residents.

“The Smalblaar River is rising rapidly and poses an imminent threat to the Spookie Town informal settlement in Rawsonville. Approximately 200 residents are currently being evacuated to a community hall as a precautionary safety measure.

“Simultaneously, residents in Zwelethemba are also being relocated to community halls as the Hex River continues to rise dangerously amid persistent heavy rainfall. Authorities and humanitarian teams anticipate that evacuation numbers could increase significantly throughout the night should weather conditions deteriorate further,” said Sablay.

Aid

Sablay said Gift of the Givers will activate a full humanitarian aid distribution programme on Tuesday morning to provide emergency relief to affected communities.

“Assistance will include hot meals, blankets, hygiene supplies, baby care packs, and other essential humanitarian support.

“Gift of the Givers remains on high alert and continues to work closely with local authorities, disaster management teams, and community leaders to ensure that vulnerable residents receive urgent assistance during this unfolding crisis,” Sablay said.

Picture: Gift of the Givers

Storm damage

Meanwhile, assessments are underway in Western Cape informal settlements affected by adverse weather.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre confirmed that assessments are currently underway in several areas.

“So far, teams have completed assessments in six areas, confirming that 1,655 dwellings sustained impacts, affecting just over 5,600 persons,” said City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

Affected areas

A breakdown by area revealed the extent of the damage affecting residents.

Qandu Qandu, Khayelitsha – 1 000 structures/4 000 persons

Overcome Heights – 300 structures/500 persons

Vygieskraal – 150 structures/600 persons

Island informal settlement, Khayelitsha – 100 structures/400 persons

Kampies, Philippi – 60 structures/100 persons

Riemvasmaak – 45 structures/80 persons

Assessments

Tyhalibongo said completed assessments will also be forwarded to SASSA and the National Department of Human Settlements.

“The Disaster Risk Management Centre is, in the interim, liaising with other relevant City Services to see what relief can be provided to residents.

“It is also important to note that assessments are continuing in many other areas, and this total will be updated as assessments are completed,” Tyhalibongo said.

Assessments are continuing in other locations, and the total number of affected households is expected to increase.