NW woman arrested for killing her cousin after argument

Citizen Reporter

Police in Potchefstroom arrested a 22-year-old woman over the weekend for allegedly stabbing her 42-year old cousin, leading to his death.

According to a statement, the young woman visited her mother’s house on Saturday afternoon, where she found her cousin and his girlfriend eating.

“They allegedly had an argument and the suspect took out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, but the latter’s girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from the suspect. The victim and the suspect were then left alone,” the statement reads.

“However, the victim arrived a while later at his residential place which is three houses away from her mother’s residence and told his girlfriend that the suspect who is his cousin, stabbed him on his upper body.”

Despite an ambulance being called, the victim died while being transported to hospital, prompting police to arrest the suspect and charge her with murder.

According to police the motive for the stabbing is still unknown, and the suspect will appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 November 2021.