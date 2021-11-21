Crime

News / South Africa / Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
21 Nov 2021
2:02 pm

NW woman arrested for killing her cousin after argument

Citizen Reporter

The woman allegedly murdered her cousin during an altercation at her mother's house.

Picture: iStock

 Police in Potchefstroom arrested a 22-year-old woman over the weekend for allegedly stabbing her 42-year old cousin, leading to his death.

According to a statement, the young woman visited her mother’s house on Saturday afternoon, where she found her cousin and his girlfriend eating.

“They allegedly had an argument and the suspect took out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, but the latter’s girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from the suspect. The victim and the suspect were then left alone,” the statement reads.

“However, the victim arrived a while later at his residential place which is three houses away from her mother’s residence and told his girlfriend that the suspect who is his cousin, stabbed him on his upper body.”

Despite an ambulance being called, the victim died while being transported to hospital, prompting police to arrest the suspect and charge her with murder.

According to police the motive for the stabbing is still unknown, and the suspect will appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 November 2021.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Jason Rohde loses yet another appeal
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Crime stats: This is SA's current murder capital
3 days ago
3 days ago

COURTS

Brendin Horner murder case: Judgment to be delivered on Friday
4 days ago
4 days ago

WORLD

Convicted murderer to be executed in Mississippi
5 days ago
5 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Jason Rohde loses yet another appeal
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

Crime stats: This is SA's current murder capital
3 days ago
3 days ago

COURTS

Brendin Horner murder case: Judgment to be delivered on Friday
4 days ago
4 days ago

WORLD

Convicted murderer to be executed in Mississippi
5 days ago
5 days ago