Man gunned down in Sandton identified as on-duty police officer

Gareth Cotterell

The man killed in the brazen shooting in the Sandton CBD on Thursday has been identified as on-duty police officer Sergeant David Tsedu.

Tsedu was stationed at the City Deep Port of Entry.

“The suspects are alleged to have robbed the member of his service pistol and other items before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“The member was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shocking footage shows armed men kill victim in Sandton traffic

Mathe said Tsedu was driving on Katherine Street at around 11am when he was gunned down.

SCENE VIDEO OF SHOOTING & ROBBERY : METRO POLICE OFFICER SHOT & ROBBED. https://t.co/4w0zVFYQVM pic.twitter.com/00JPNK81yr— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 9, 2021

A video of the crime was widely shared on social media. It shows one armed man smashing the driver’s side window of a white VW Polo. Another armed man opens the passenger door and seems to take some items before running to a getaway vehicle.

The man on the driver’s side then leans through the broken window and grabs something. He then opens the back door and takes something from the back seat.

He also flees to the getaway car, which speeds off and even drives through a red light.

Motive

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has instructed Gauteng commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela to implement a 72-hour activation plan to catch the suspects.

Sitole also condemned the attack and sent his condolences to Tsedu’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The motive for the incident is the central focus of our investigation. We will not rest until those who are behind this brazen attack have been apprehended,” said Sitole.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is appealing to eye witnesses to assist investigations by calling the Crime Stop hotline number on 086-00-10111 or downloading the MySAPS app.

While the motive for the shooting is still unclear, an analyst suggested it was an assassination.

Crime analyst Michael McLaggan tweeted that the modus operandi looked like an assassination.

A shooting occurred in central Sandton minutes ago. The MO indicates assassination. Police currently on the scene. pic.twitter.com/KbcHYtSJiK— Michael McLaggan (@MclagganMichael) December 9, 2021

NOW READ: No reason to arrest officer who shot Len Cloete, says Ipid