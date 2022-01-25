Police arrest 15-year-old that allegedly stabbed his friend’s mom

Lethabo Malatsi

Police in Levubu, Limpopo, arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death at Tshakhuma Diambele village on Monday.

The victim allegedly arrived home from work at about 2:50pm and reportedly called her mother to ask about the house keys. She was reportedly directed where the keys were.

The 34-year-old, identified as Phathutshedzo Nemalumani, was then found lying in a pool of blood in the house by her son, also aged 15, who had come home from school.

The suspect, who is thought to be a friend of the son and who was still in the house, then started chasing the son out of the property.

ALSO READ: 59-year-old woman allegedly murdered by son in Knysna

His screams alerted the neighbours who came to his rescue and they called the police.

“The police were called and the suspect was arrested. It is not clear at this stage how the suspect gained entry into the house,” the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said.

“The motive for the incident has also not yet been determined but housebreaking cannot be ruled out,” Hadebe said.

The suspect will be processed in accordance with Child Justice Act.

Hadebe has called for proper and adequate parenting of children to minimise incidents of this nature.

Police are investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: Murdered deputy principal had recently been appointed