Eastern Cape man accused of killing his brother in alleged love triangle

The man allegedly killed his brother and hanged him to make it look like a suicide.

A love triangle that turned fatal in 2024 has landed a 29-year-old Eastern Cape man in police custody over his brother’s murder.

Nathi Nuku of the Bhungu locality’s Mbhobheleni A/A in the Eastern Cape made his first appearance in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 July, following his arrest on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police say the man from the Mbhobheleni Administrative Area in Libode allegedly murdered his 30-year-old brother, Masivuye Nuku, on 23 June 2024 at around 4pm in the same locality.

Brothers allegedly in a relationship with same woman

South African Police Service regional spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the murder reportedly occurred after Nathi confronted his brother when he spotted him with the same woman he was in a relationship with.

“It is alleged that on the day in question, the suspect came across the deceased in company of the woman they were both secretly dating, and he became furious,” Gantana said on Friday.

“An altercation started between the two brothers which resulted in the strangling of the victim to death,” she added.

Nathi then allegedly hanged his brother on a tree afterwards in order to make it look like Masivuye hanged himself.

Mthatha detectives arrest suspect

After two years of being a free man, Nathi was arrested on 8 July by the Mthatha-based OR Tambo District Detectives Task Team, which mainly deals with unresolved murder cases.

He faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday, 16 July, for profile and bail consideration, Gantana told The Citizen.

“OR Tambo District Commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana commended the task team for their sterling work in uncovering the untold truth for justice to ultimately prevail.”