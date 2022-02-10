18-year-old arrested for allegedly killing his stepmother and cousin in EC

Lethabo Malatsi

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested by the Mount Fletcher detectives for the alleged murder of his family members in Eastern Cape, on 09 February 2022, Wednesday.

The suspect is allegedly related to the women that were found dead.

According to the South African Police Service, the Mount Fletcher police members responded to a call of two female bodies found murdered at a house at Jojweni.

It was alleged that the father of the suspect had left for town at about 06:00 earlier that morning, and upon arrival from town around 14:00, he found the two female bodies lying in a pool of blood.

It was reported that the victim, Sandiswa Dasheka, 19, who was the complainant’s niece, had sustained multiple wounds on her body.

#sapsEC Mount Fletcher detectives arrested an 18yr-old suspect just hours after the murder of two family members at Jojweni yesterday. MEhttps://t.co/3TiEVn0NlJ pic.twitter.com/3ejs2fayh6— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) February 10, 2022

Nomza Mevani (the second victim) who is identified as the complainant’s wife and the suspect’s stepmother, had allegedly sustained multiple wounds on her upper body.

“After an intensive investigation by the detectives, the teenager was arrested and stolen items were found in his possession as well as other exhibits,” Roelofse said.

The South Service Police Service reported that the cell phones belonging to both deceased were stolen.

The investigation still continues at this stage.

The Acting District Commissioner Brig Rudolph Adolph commended the detectives on the swift reaction and successful arrest of the suspect.

Man arrested for alleged murder of six family members

In an unrelated incident, police officers from Eshowe have arrested a 36-year-old man for the alleged murder of six family members on Saturday.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, on Saturday at about 11pm, the suspect arrived at the home of his relatives in Nkanini at Eshowe and called all members of the family together.

This after he had forced the door open with an axe, which was later found inside the house. The suspect was armed with a pistol, which he used to kill six members of the family aged between 8 to 70.

“The suspect fled the scene after the incident. Detectives worked around the clock and traced the suspect to Greytown this morning. The 36-year-old man was arrested by detectives and will be conveyed to Eshowe where he will be detained. He is expected to appear at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court soon facing six counts of murder,” said Naicker.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya, has commended police officers for the arrest of the suspect.

“Police officers from Eshowe left no stone unturned since this incident occurred and worked around the clock to trace the suspect and bring him to book,” said Gonya.

