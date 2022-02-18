Crime stats: Murder rates up, sexual offences down

Thapelo Lekabe

South Africa’s murder rate increased by 8.9% from October to December 2021, according to the latest quarterly crimes statistics.

This means that 562 more people were killed in South Africa between October and December last year compared to the same period in 2020.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released the quarterly crime statistics in Cape Town for the third quarter.

The good news was that common robbery, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences were all on the decline in the period under review.

Murder on the increase

According to Cele, out of 6,859 people killed in the country from October to December 2021, 902 of them were women and 352 were children. 232 Murders were a result of domestic violence.

“Murder remains worryingly stubborn. In the three months of reporting, an 8.9% increase in murder was recorded, that is 562 more people were killed in South Africa,” the minister said.

Cele said the North West province recorded the highest increase of murder cases, while fewer people were killed in the Free State and Western Cape provinces.

He said the top four reasons behind the high rates of murder were arguments, vigilantism, robberies and revenge or retaliation by perpetrators.

“A total of 2,599 people were murdered in public places. The second most likely place for murder to occur is at the home of the victim or of the perpetrator. Liquor outlets were the third most likely place to be killed in South Africa,” Cele said.

