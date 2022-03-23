Two teachers allegedly murdered at primary school in Ga-Rankuwa

Citizen Reporter

The death of two young female teachers who were gunned down at a primary school in Ga-Rankuwa earlier this week has shaken the Gauteng education sector.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Tuesday night the teachers, aged 26 and 27, from Lekgalong Primary School, were allegedly shot dead by one of their partners on Monday afternoon.

“We are devastated at this gruesome act of criminality that has taken the lives of two of our youngest and brightest educators.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and all affected members of the Lekgalong Primary School community,” Lesufi said.

The Gauteng education department’s psycho-social support unit is currently attending to the families and school community members affected by the alleged murders.

Circumstances surrounding the teachers’ deaths are still being investigated by police. No arrests have been made yet.

Teachers fearing for their safety

This marks the second known alleged murder on school property this year alone.

In January, Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down by three unidentified men in the driveway of the school.

The 50-year-old had recently been appointed. No arrests have been made.

Head of the department of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Limpopo Professor Jaco Barkhuizen told The Citizen at the time education had never been this dangerous.

He said Ngendane’s murder was well organised, with all the markings of a paid hit.

