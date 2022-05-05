KZN police launch manhunt after officer gunned down outside school while picking up daughter

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt and have mobilised all resources to apprehend a group of criminals who shot and killed an off-duty police officer outside a school in Umbilo, Durban.

It is understood that 52-year-old Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from a school in Umbilo on Wednesday afternoon when he noticed a hijacking in progress and immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a shootout then ensued and the police officer was fatally wounded.

“Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene. Police in Kwa-Zulu Natal have since mobilised all resources to track and trace down the suspects.

Mathe said two vehicles including a vehicle that was hijacked outside the school in Umbilo and another that was hijacked in Hammersdale by the pair have been found abandoned.

“This after the pair crashed both vehicles as they were evading arrest.”

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola said police are working around the clock to apprehend those responsible for the murder of the late member.

“The late Warrant Officer died a hero as he died serving and protecting the people of this country. He indeed served with pride as he placed himself on duty and put the safety of his community before his own. Let me take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the deceased member.”

“The bell has rung, thank you for your service and dedication to serve and protect. We will not rest until the late members killers are traced and apprehended to answer to this callous act,” said General Masemola.

General Masemola has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late member.

