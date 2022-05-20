Police officer accused of being getaway driver during robbery in Durban arrested

Citizen Reporter

An officer officer stationed at the Umlazi police station was arrested after being accused of being a getaway driver during an armed robbery in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

The police officer and one other suspect were nabbed after a car chase through the streets of the Durban CBD.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said five armed men stormed a business on Field Street and took R100,000 worth of clothing.

Gwala said Durban Central police were immediately alerted and chased after the suspects.

“The suspect’s vehicle was intercepted in Fenton Lane where it was established that the driver of the vehicle was a police officer stationed at Umlazi Saps,” said Gwala.

“The driver was placed under arrest along with his accomplice. Further investigation led the team to Umlazi where clothing items with price tags were recovered. A replica pistol and a 9mm firearm were also recovered.”

The police then moved to Glebelands Hostel, where a pistol with three rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the firearm was stolen and the case was opened in Bhekithemba. The suspect’s vehicle and four cellphones were seized for further investigation.”

Police are still searching for the three other suspects involved in the robbery.

The arrested suspects, aged 20 and 24, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of business robbery.