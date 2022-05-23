Police launch manhunt after three family members gunned down in Khayelitsha

Citizen Reporter

Three members of the same family were shot and killed on Sunday in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha.

According to Western Cape police, Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street on Sunday evening where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 8:10pm and fired several shots.

“The ages of the deceased persons are 51, 53 and 57. Information gathered from the scene indicates all three victims were siblings,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Monday.

Potelwa said no arrests have been made in connection with the murders and the motive is unclear at this stage.

She said detectives were pursuing several leads as part of their investigation.

Mass shootings

The shooting incident in Khayelitsha is the latest spate of murders that have engulfed parts of Cape Town in recent weeks.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a mass shooting incident is defined as an incident in which three or more people are shot.

Last Sunday evening, three men were shot and killed in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

It’s understood that a gunman arrived at an address in Jersey Street, Westridge, at 9:30pm and asked for the owner by name.

The armed man then proceeded to shoot the owner and two other men inside the home.

All three men died on the scene.

Potelwa said no arrests were made in connection with the killings and Mitchells Plain detectives opened a murder docket for investigation.

Six people were also gunned down in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Sunday, 8 May 2022.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident as well.

On 14 March 2022, five people were also shot dead in New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

