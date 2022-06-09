Man shot dead in apparent hit at restaurant in Rosebank Mall

Citizen Reporter

A man has been shot dead at a restaurant in Rosebank in what seems to be a hit.

Two men allegedly entered the Tashas restaurant at Rosebank Mall and fired multiple shots at a businessman before fleeing on foot through the Rosebank Firs, according to journalist Govan Whittles.

Although it appears to be a hit, the motive of the shooting is unconfirmed at this stage.

Security company Vision Tactical confirmed that one person died in the shooting. It added that emergency services and police were on the scene.

Active Crime Scene – Rosebank Mall, Specialised Support Units are on scene following a shooting incident.



Motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.



1 person succumbed to their injuries on scene.



1 person succumbed to their injuries on scene.

Parts of Rosebank have been closed off after the shooting incident.

