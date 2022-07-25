Seven arrested in Eldorado Park in connection with shooting incidents

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police have arrested seven suspects reported to be involved in various shooting incidents that had recently occurred in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg.

Eldorado Park arrests

The suspects, aged between 19 and 24, were arrested for murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

This follows a police operation on 21 July 2022, involving the Eldorado Park Tracing Team together with Soweto Tactical Response Team.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects responsible for recent shooting incidents in the community.

Sello said police proceeded to the provided address and upon arrival conducted a search on the premises.

“The search resulted in the apprehension of five male suspects. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with 16 live ammunition.

“Two more suspects were later arrested for other separate cases of murder,” Sello said in a statement.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Eldorado Park residents protest against crime

On Sunday, residents in Eldorado Park marched to the local police station to complain about increasing gun violence, abuse of drugs and lack of police visibility in the area.

#sapsGP The community of Eldorado Park has come together in unity to hand over a memorandum of concerns and to pledge #PartnershipPolicing against crime, illegal guns and drugs. NP pic.twitter.com/EjuDQChifb— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) July 24, 2022

The community handed over a memorandum of demands to Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Mawela promised to deal with the demands of the community and said police were prepared to work with residents.

“We’re going to make sure the space of the criminals who are operating here; the drug platters and pushers, and those who are manufacturing and distributing drugs, we will definitely deal with them. This turf war against the so-called gang leaders, we will also deal with them,” he said.

The community of Eldorado Park wants to silence the guns and reclaim the township's streets. In a desperate bid to fight the scourge of guns and drugs, they have asked police to help make Eldorado Park a crime-free zone. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/89sygdFFD3— eNCA (@eNCA) July 24, 2022

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

