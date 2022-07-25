Durban woman arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

Kgomotso Phooko

A Durban woman has been arrested for the murder of her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend, whose body was found in a dumping site.

The woman was arrested, along with an accomplice, after she admitted to orchestrating the kidnapping of Akhona Mkhize.

Mkhize (23) was kidnapped when she went to visit her boyfriend at Matabetulu in Inanda.

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nqobile Gwala, said a case of kidnapping was opened on 19 July 2022.

According to Gwala, Mkhize’s boyfriend was not home when she was kidnapped.

Witness reports stated that they saw the vehicle that Mkhize was kidnapped in leaving her boyfriend’s home with the ex-girlfriend of Mkhize’s boyfriend.

Police then worked on an operation to trace the kidnapped victim and the suspects and they were able to arrest a 34-year-old woman who admitted to kidnapping Mkhize.

“The operation yielded positive results when they arrested a 34-year-old woman who later admitted that she orchestrated the kidnapping with the assistance of another man,” said Gwala.

She showed the police to a dumping site at Buffelsdraai in Verulam, where they had disposed of Mkhize’s body.

Her body was recovered and found with strangulation marks. The vehicle that was used to kidnap Akhona was seized at Avoca Hills for further investigation.

They then traced the 24-year-old accomplice at Echibini in Ixopo where he was arrested. Both suspects appeared before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on 22 July 2022.

They were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

